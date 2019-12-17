WOODBURN, OR (KPTV) - A 27-year-old man was arrested early Sunday morning after Woodburn police say he struck and injured a motorcyclist while driving drunk.
The Woodburn Police Department said that crash occurred on Settlemier Avenue near Maple Street at around 2:45 a.m.
According to police, a motorcyclist was traveling north on Settlemier when they were struck from behind by a white Audi A3 driven by Ricardo Morales-Correa.
Police said Morales-Correa continued for a short distance and hit a street sign, as well as a parked Chevy Tahoe. He came to a stop near Settlemier Avenue and Oak Street.
Morales-Correa was found to be under the influence of alcohol and his blood alcohol level was .18%, according to police.
According to the Marion County Jail, Morales-Correa was booked on charges of DUII, third-degree assault and reckless driving.
The motorcyclist, who has not been identified, was treated at Salem Hospital for minor injuries.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.