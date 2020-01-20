Police: Driver arrested for DUII after hitting woman, crushing her between 2 cars in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a 75-year-old woman was seriously injured after a driver hit her and crushed her between two cars in southeast Portland on Monday.
Just before 1:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to a report of a crash involving a pedestrian in the 4800 block of Southeast Steele Street.
When officers arrived, they found a woman who had been crushed between two cars. She was transported to a hospital with serious injuries.
Officers determined that the victim was standing behind her parked car along Steele Street. Police say she was getting items out of the trunk of her car when the suspect ran into the victim and her car, causing traumatic injuries to the victim’s legs.
Police arrested the driver of the vehicle, who was identified as 35-year-old Hayley R. Jean of Portland.
Jean was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of assault in the second degree, driving under the influence of intoxicants (drugs), reckless driving and reckless endangerment.
