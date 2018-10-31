Police: Driver arrested for hitting protester in downtown Portland; protester not seriously hurt

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A man driving a pickup is facing charges for hitting a protester in downtown Portland, according to police.
Protesters blocked downtown Portland streets Wednesday after a grand jury ruled that officers were justified in using deadly force against Patrick Kimmons, 27, during an officer-involved shooting on Sept. 30.
Police said the protesters were family and friends of Kimmons.
Officers requested the demonstrators move off the roadway and onto the sidewalk Wednesday, but the protesters continued blocking traffic.
As officers continued to communicate with the group, the driver of a Chevrolet 2500 pickup headed north on Southwest 4th Avenue, went into the crowd of people and struck a protester, according to police.
Officers said the protester who was hit did not require medical treatment.
Police stopped the driver near Southwest 3rd and Madison Street and arrested 55-year-old Mark A. Dickerson on charges of fourth-degree assault, reckless endangering and reckless driving. Dickerson was booked into the Multnomah County Jail.
The Portland Police Bureau issued a statement Wednesday afternoon saying, in part, “officers recognized that demonstrators were distraught about the loss of a loved one and the officers attempted to provide direction to the protesters without enflaming the situation.”
Officers responded from each of the bureau's three precincts to assist in safely moving people off the street without the use of force.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.