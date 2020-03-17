PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian died early Tuesday morning after being struck by a drunk driver in southwest Portland, according to police.
At around 12:40 a.m., officers were called out to a crash in the area of Southwest Barbur Boulevard and Southwest Parkhill Drive.
Police said the driver of the vehicle, identified as 30-year-old Ivan Cam, told officers that he hit a pedestrian and thought the person was dead.
Officers located the pedestrian lying in the middle of the road. The pedestrian, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead.
The Major Crash Team responded to the scene and conducted an investigation. Police said Cam cooperated with the investigation.
According to police, Cam was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center on charges of driving under the influence of intoxicants (alcohol), reckless driving, and second-degree manslaughter.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(1) comment
Mugshot Photo courtesy of antifa yearbook photography.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.