BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) – One person is recovering in the hospital after another driver hit them and then tried to run away.
The crash occurred at about 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Northwest 158th Avenue and Northwest Cornell Road in Beaverton.
Police say one driver hit a car, then jumped out of their own car and ran away, but Washington County deputies acted quickly and caught that driver.
The suspect driver was identified as Ralph Allen Stevenson III. He faces multiple charges, including DUII, hit-and-run and reckless driving.
The other driver was taken to the hospital with serious injuries, but they are expected to be OK.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
