NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) – A crash that sent a pedestrian to a hospital is under investigation in Newport.
On Friday, officers responded to the 1500 block of North Coast Highway on the report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash.
When police arrived at the scene, they learned a white Mercedes SUV had been traveling southbound on the highway when it hit a pedestrian. At the time of the crash, the pedestrian was crossing the highway in a designated crosswalk.
Police said the victim was transported by ambulance to Samaritan Pacific Community Hospital. He was listed as being in stable but serious condition.
While the crash was being investigated, police reduced the highway to one lane for southbound traffic for about 45 minutes.
The driver of the Mercedes, who was the only occupant, remained on scene and cooperated with authorities, police said.
It was determined impairment and/or intoxication were not factors in the crash.
The driver, who was not identified by police, was cited for failure to stop and remain stopped for a pedestrian.
The identity of the victim was not released by police and the crash investigation is ongoing.
Police said members of the Newport Fire Department, PacWest Ambulance and the Oregon Department of Transportation responded to the crash.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
