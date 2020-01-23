HILLSBORO, OR (KPTV) - One driver was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Hillsboro Thursday morning.
The crash occurred on Southwest 17th Avenue between Southwest Baseline Street and Dairy Creek Park.
Police said a driver of a Ford lost control while turning right at an unreasonable speed and crashed into the driver side of a BMW.
The driver of the BMW, a woman, was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver of the Ford was not injured. He was cited for careless driving.
Traffic on eastbound Highway 8 was affected while crews were on scene.
[angry]Since this is a police report why can't the reporter name the driver that was cited? It is now a public record, whether the person is jailed or gets off on a technicality.
