KEIZER, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian was hit and killed by a driver in Keizer Friday afternoon, according to law enforcement.
The collision occurred in the northbound lanes of River Road North where it intersects with Cummings Lane north and the Keizer Towne Square.
Officers say the pedestrian, a male, was transported to Salem Health Hospital and died from his injuries.
The driver remained at the scene after the collision around 12:45 p.m. and is cooperating with investigators.
Both northbound lanes of River Road were temporarily closed from Manbrin Drive North to Dietz Avenue Northeast. Southbound traffic was reduced to a single lane from Juedes Avenue North to Cummings Lane North.
Members of the Marion County CRASH TEAM are investigating with assistance from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, Oregon State Police and the Marion County District Attorney’s Office.
Anyone who witnesses the crash is asked to call Sgt. David LeDay at 503-390-3713 ext. 3482 and reference incident number 18-4698.
