GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - A car crashed into the living room of a home in Gresham Saturday morning.
Officers responded to the 1600 Block of NE Kane on a report of a possible pin-in/car into a house around :30 a.m.
Crews said upon further investigation, nobody was pinned but two occupants of the home were hit by the car and/or crash debris when it crashed through their living room wall, bringing a fence and bushes with it.
The victims were transported to a local hospital and later determined to have minor injuries, according to crews.
The driver and passenger were both intoxicated and the driver, identified as 22-year-old Chase Gromko, was arrested and charged with DUII, reckless driving, reckless endangerment, third-degree assault, reckless driving and second-degree.
Officials said the driver was cited and released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.