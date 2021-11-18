Police: Driver crashes into parked cars, houses after being shot at in NE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Police say a driver crashed into several cars and houses in the Eliot neighborhood Wednesday evening after being shot at.

The shooting happened just after 8 p.m. at Northeast Ivy Street and Northeast Rodney Avenue. Police said an investigation revealed the suspect fired at someone in a vehicle. The victim then drove off and crashed at a high-rate of speed.

According to police, the driver hit three houses and severely damaged several parked cars.

The driver of the crashed car took off and has not been located. Police said they are also looking for the suspect who fired the shots.

Anyone with information about the case should contact Portland police.

This shooting occurred about a block away from another shooting that happened early Tuesday morning. Police said a near crash turned into a road rage shooting. Thankfully, no one was hurt.