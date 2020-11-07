PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - One person died following a single-vehicle crash in northeast Portland Friday night.
At around 10:11 p.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash in the 6000 block of Northeast Columbia Boulevard.
Police said a pickup truck struck a tree and a building.
Medical personnel arrived to the scene and pronounced the driver, who has not been identified, dead.
During the crash investigation, Northeast Columbia Boulevard was closed in both directions between Northeast 47th Avenue and Northeast 60th Avenue.
No further details have been released.
