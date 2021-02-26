SALEM, OR (KPTV) - One person was killed in a crash in Salem Friday morning.
At about 10:15 a.m., emergency personnel were called out to a single-vehicle crash on Mission Street Southeast near the intersection of Hines Street Southeast.
Personnel arrived to the scene and found a crashed Ford Focus in the westbound lanes of Mission Street.
Police said the driver, who was the only occupant of the vehicle, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver's identity has not been released.
An investigation indicates the Ford was traveling westbound on Mission Street when it struck the center median and hit a tree, sending the vehicle back onto the roadway.
According to police, distracted driving may have been a factor in the crash.
Mission Street was closed until about 1 p.m. for the investigation.
Was the driver wearing a seat belt?
