CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR (KPTV) - A driver died after police say they fled a traffic stop and crashed near Mulino early Friday morning.
At around 12:19 a.m., a Molalla Police Department officer stopped a vehicle for erratic driving in the city of Molalla.
Police said the driver fled in the vehicle shortly after being contacted by the officer and went northbound on Highway 213.
Officers pursued the vehicle, which crashed on Highway 213 near Union Mills Road, according to police.
The driver was the only occupant in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver has not been identified at this time.
No other details have been released.
Traffic on Highway 213 was affected for several hours while emergency were on scene.
The Clackamas County Major Crimes Team and the Clackamas County Inter Agency Criminal Reconstruction and Forensic Technician Team assisted Molalla police at the scene.
