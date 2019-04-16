PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - The Major Crash Team is investigating a deadly crash that happened in southeast Portland Tuesday morning.
The single-vehicle crash happened at around 3:40 a.m. on the 10000 block of Southeast Holgate Boulevard.
Police said a man was killed in the crash.
No other injuries were reported.
FOX 12 spoke with a woman who lives just feet from where the crash happened. She said she came out to try and help, but was surprised to find nobody inside the vehicle.
"It was the loudest crash. There was no way anyone could've slept through it," said Ruth Johnson. "He made it maybe 100 feet away from the vehicle. I'm amazed he made it out of the vehicle."
Police said traffic from 100th Avenue to 102nd Avenue was affected during the crash investigation. The roadway reopened just before 6 a.m.
No other information is available at this time.
