Police: Driver experiences medical emergency, crashes through Milwaukie hardware store

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - A driver crashed a pickup through a wall after experiencing a medial emergency on Thursday night, the Milwaukie Police Department said.
Matthew Hoffman, 38, crashed his red Toyota Tacoma into the east side of the Wichita Feed and Hardware building in the 6080 block of Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard at approximately 8:15 p.m.
Hoffman and his passenger, a 42-year-old woman, were headed west on Southeast Johnson Creek Boulevard when Hoffman experienced a medical emergency. Police and firefighters rushed to scene to find Hoffman unconscious and both occupants trapped inside the pickup.
Firefighters stabilized the building around the pickup and freed Hoffman and his passenger. Hoffman was treated by medics and transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. His passenger was not hurt and declined medical treatment.
The business owner was inside the store at the time of crash but was not hurt, according to authorities. No citations were issued and no one was arrested.
