GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Gresham police are investigating after a young boy was hit and killed by a driver while walking to school Monday morning.

The crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. near Southeast Hogan Road and Southeast 5th Street. Southeast Hogan Road was temporarily closed and since reopened.

Responding officers say they found the boy dead at the scene. According to authorities, the boy was headed to class at Dexter McCarty Middle School.

People who live in the area said they were sad to hear about the crash so close to home.

"I was really shaken up, just because I know my son takes that to and from school every day," Nicki Webster said.

Webster said she was taking her son to school when the crash happened.

"In that amount of time we were able to the pedestrians crossing and a car just go through the light red light," Webster said.

According to police, witnesses say the boy was hit while in a marked crosswalk with the walk signal on.

"As soon as he was hit there was no movement, EMT’s where there very quickly trying to tend to him," Webster said.

Police said the driver, Garret Bergquist, 26, of Gresham, remained on scene after the crash and cooperated with the investigation, which is ongoing.

Bergquist was arrested after police determined he ran a red light and showed signs of impairment. He is facing charges including manslaughter and DUII.

"It is really upsetting knowing that our kids even though they are taught their safety measures and to wear bright colors, to walk in groups and our drivers are not being as equally as safe and paying attention," Webster said.

Webster and other people in the area say they want to see changes.

"I am hoping that city will take action and maybe lower the speed limit through the neighborhood there because there are so many kids that are walking and riding bikes," Webster said.

Other neighbors say they would like to see a flash crosswalk.

"We have a lot of bicycle traffic out here, a lot of folks walking, the sidewalks are sort of non-existence in some parts of this particular area," Mark Pearson said. "Take this very seriously before we lose any more lives or anyone is hit. Their lives are drastically changed forever, it is very scary."

The Gresham-Barlow School District says counselors were on hand Monday afternoon and will be back at the school Tuesday. The district posted a statement online about the crash Monday:

It is with profound sadness that I write this communication to let you know that one of our students was involved in a tragic traffic accident and unexpectedly passed away this morning. The Gresham Police have notified the parents of the student. Our condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student. Additional counselors will be on hand both this afternoon and tomorrow to support students and staff.

As soon as we received the news we implemented our school's Emergency Response Plan so that we could do our best to provide an appropriate response for our staff and students. We know that students and staff react in different ways to tragedies of this nature, so we are going to be flexible in our response.

A student death is a difficult and challenging situation that can generate a high level of anxiety and distress in some students. Children may have limited or no experience in coping with a loss like this and might be confused as to how to handle grief. If you feel that your child is having difficulty, we encourage you to discuss their thoughts and feelings to help them work through their grief or concerns. Please also consider monitoring and discussing your child's communications (social media, phone, email, text messaging) to further assess their potential needs.

Please observe your child closely over the next several days and weeks to watch for signs of distress, which may indicate a need for additional support and guidance. Please feel free to call if you have any concerns or questions regarding your child, or the steps being taken by the school to address this loss and tragedy. Counselors and support staff may be reached at 503-665-0148. Additional resources can be found at this link: https://www.dougy.org/docs/TDC_Tips_for_Supporting_Grieving_Children_t_04_15.pdf

