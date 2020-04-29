VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A pedestrian hit by a driver and trapped beneath his car on Wednesday afternoon is dead, and the driver is now custody, according to law enforcement.
The pedestrian, a 45-year-old man, was hit in a parking lot in the 5000 block of East Fourth Plain Boulevard around 1 p.m.
Vancouver police say the man was skateboarding in the parking lot when he approached the driver that hit him and punched the man's window.
That driver was later identified as 18-year-old Joshua L. Jones. Jones made a u-turn after the pedestrian hit his window, accelerated toward him, and hit him, according to investigators. The pedestrian was transported to an area hospital in critical condition and later died.
Jones was booked into the Clark County Jail, where he is facing a charge of murder in the second degree. The pedestrian has not been identified.
The investigation by the Vancouver Police Department Traffic Unit and Major Crime Unit continues.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
