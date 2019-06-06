NEWPORT, OR (KPTV) - A driver was cited Wednesday night after police say he fell asleep at the wheel and crashed into a Newport bar.
At 6:20 p.m., officers responded to the report that a vehicle had crashed into Hoover's Pub & Grill.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a white 2014 Dodge Ram pickup was partially embedded into a corner of the building. The pickup truck had heavy front-end damage.
Police said the driver, identified as 26-year-old Alexander Price, of Newport, was not injured. No patrons inside the building were injured.
According to police, an investigation revealed that Price had fallen asleep while driving northbound on Highway 101 near Southeast Ferry Slip Road. Price's pickup truck then slowly drifted off of the highway and jumped over a curb before crashing into the bar.
Price was cited for careless driving.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
