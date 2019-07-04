PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a driver who fled a two-vehicle crash that occurred on Interstate 205 Thursday morning.
At around 5:30 a.m., emergency crews responded to the report of a crash on southbound I-205 at Southeast Division Street.
Police said a preliminary investigation revealed the driver of a silver Cadillac was traveling at a high rate of speed and cutting through traffic when it struck a black SUV from behind. The collision caused both vehicles to roll.
The driver of the Cadillac fled the scene on foot. Police said attempts to locate him were unsuccessful.
The driver of the SUV was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The Traffic Investigation Unit is leading the ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the crash or wanted driver should reach out to police.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
