GRESHAM, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a hit-and-run driver who crashed into a power pole in Gresham Tuesday morning.
Prior to 6 a.m., emergency crews were called out to a crash in the 18000 block of Northeast Pacific Street.
Police told FOX 12 that a driver hit a power pole and then fled on foot.
No further information about the suspect driver has been released.
The power pole was damaged. Crews have responded to the scene to make repairs.
Drivers should expect delays along NE Pacific Street.
Anyone with information about the driver, or the crash, should reach out to Gresham police.
