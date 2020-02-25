FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for a driver after a hit-and-run crash in Forest Grove.
Police said a driver crashed his vehicle into a telephone pole along Gales Creek Road between Northwest Willamina Avenue and Spring Garden Way.
The driver, who has not been identified, fled on foot after the crash. Officers are out searching for him, according to police.
Gales Creek Road will be closed while police are on scene.
Anyone with information about the driver should contact the Forest Grove Police Department at 503-629-0111.
Ya know..I'm not sure I'm down with the use of the pronoun "him," in this case. The driver has not been identified, but automatically, males are being singled out and painted in an unflattering light here. Any male found walking around or loitering in the area could be targeted now. That's just not right.
Whoah there snowflake, ever heard of witnesses?
