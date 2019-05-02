PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A driver shot a man and then fled the scene Thursday night in southeast Portland, according to Portland police.
Law enforcement confirms the shooting occurred in the 1800 block of Southeast Umatilla Street and say it started as a road rage incident.
According to officers, the man was shot in the hip and called 911. The man was then rushed to an area hospital.
Police have not provided a vehicle or suspect description.
Streets in the area were blocked off Thursday night while law enforcement was on scene.
BREAKING- Road rage incident leads to shooting in the heart of Sellwood. Police tell me a man was shot in the hip by the driver. Driver then took off. Officers are out with flashlights right now - not giving me a vehicle description. We’re live in a few #fox12 #breaking #sellwood pic.twitter.com/tfkfJzKyKj— Bonnie Silkman KPTV (@BonnieSilkman) May 3, 2019
