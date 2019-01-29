PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – A fender bender took a scary turn in southeast Portland, when police say one of the drivers pulled out a gun.
Monday evening, Steve Lyman and his wife were at a stoplight on Southeast Eighth Avenue and Division Street when they were hit from behind.
“I didn’t think it was anything out of the norm, you know, an accident,” Lyman said.
That is until Lyman got out of his car to assess the damage.
Police say the driver who hit him is Kelly Lee Pyatt, and Pyatt didn’t get out of his car.
Instead, when Lyman approached him – “It got kind of heated kind of quickly. Next thing I knew he pulled a gun out,” Lyman said.
Lyman said Pyatt didn’t point it directly at him but close enough.
“My adrenaline was pumping at that point, yeah,” Lyman said.
Luckily, a Portland police officer happened to be right behind them, and according to court documents, when Lyman told her Pyatt had a gun, Pyatt rammed into Lyman’s car yet again and sped off.
That officer and others eventually caught up to him.
“Wild, wild and crazy. Some crazy people out there,” Lyman said.
Court documents show Pyatt had also been in a hit-and-run just a few hours earlier, and police say his blood alcohol content when they were able to do a breath sample was three times the legal limit at .29.
He was in court Tuesday.
Pyatt now faces several charges, including unlawful use of a weapon, menacing and driving under the influence of intoxicants, to name a few.
Lyman said he’s just glad the officer happened to be there and that the situation didn’t get any worse.
“In retrospect, I think that he was out looking for something looking for some trouble and looks to me like he found it,” Lyman said.
