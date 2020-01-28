Police: Driver hits woman riding motorized wheelchair in Milwaukie bike lane

MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) – A driver hit a woman riding a motorized wheelchair in a bike lane on Monday evening, according to police.
The crash occurred while the driver was pulling out of a gas station in Milwaukie on Southeast 42nd Avenue near Southeast Harrison Street.
According to investigators, the woman had just gotten off a TriMet bus and was traveling south on the east side of Southeast 42nd Avenue toward her home.
The woman reported minor pain on her left side due to the crash and was transported to an area hospital for evaluation and treatment.
The driver remained on scene after the crash and cooperated with investigators. He told police had had just fueled up and looked left, right, then left again before letting his foot off the brake to turn out of the driveway and onto the street. The driver has not been cited.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
