LONGVIEW, WA (KPTV) - Longview police arrested a driver who fled a deadly crash involving a pedestrian on Wednesday.
Just before 3 p.m., police said officers were on scene of a hit-and-run crash between a truck and a pedestrian in the 800 block of 14th Avenue. The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver of the truck was not immediately located. At about 7:30 p.m., police said the suspect driver was in custody. The suspect's name has not yet been released.
The investigation is ongoing. Police said more information will be released on Thursday.
