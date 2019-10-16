NEWBERG, OR (KPTV) - One person was taken to the hospital Wednesday morning after they drove into the corner of a building in Newberg.
The crash occurred just after 6:33 a.m. at the Ticor Title building at East Hancock Street and North College Street.
Police said the driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries. No other injuries were reported.
No arrests have been made, according to police.
The cause of the crash is not known at this time.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
