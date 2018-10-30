BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - A driver involved in a crash Monday night had a blood alcohol level that was three and a half times the legal limit, according to police.
The single-vehicle crash happened just before midnight on Southwest Hall Boulevard and Southwest Green Lane.
Beaverton police said the driver was trapped inside the vehicle and had to be extricated. The driver was taken to an area hospital with minor injuries.
According to police, the driver had a blood alcohol level of 0.28.
The driver, whose name has not been released, was cited for driving while under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.