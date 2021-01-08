PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - All lanes of Southeast Powell Boulevard in the Brooklyn neighborhood were closed for several hours Friday morning following a deadly crash.
Officers responded to a crash at Southeast 24th Avenue and Southeast Powell Boulevard at about 5:47 a.m. Officers arrived to the scene and found a vehicle that had rolled over.
Portland Fire & Rescue attempted lifesaving measures, but police said the driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver was a 73-year-old man from Happy Valley, according to police.
Police said an investigation revealed that a black Chevrolet Silverado left the roadway east of Southeast 24th Avenue, hit some poles, destroyed a TriMet bus kiosk, rolled over and came to a rest in a business parking lot on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Southeast Powell was closed in both directions between Southeast 21st Avenue and Southeast 26th Avenue will authorities were on scene.
PPB Traffic is investigating a fatal crash at SE Powell / 24th. Roadway closed in both directions. This is the 2nd fatal crash of 2021. pic.twitter.com/yxasrjvwWS— PPB Traffic Division (@ppbtraffic) January 8, 2021
Drivers were asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.