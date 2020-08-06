SALEM, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating a crash that killed one person in Salem Wednesday evening.
At around 7:30 p.m., officers were called out to a single-vehicle crash in the 3100 block of Turner Road.
Officers arrived to the scene and found a vehicle in the ditch.
Police said the driver, identified as 28-year-old Devon Harris, of Salem, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, witnesses reported seeing the vehicle driving south on Turner Road when it drifted out of the lane of traffic and crashed into the ditch.
Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the crash.
Turner Road was closed for several hours while officers investigated the crash. The roadway has reopened.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
