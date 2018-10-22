PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Officers are searching for a driver who crashed a stolen vehicle into an apartment early Monday morning.
Police said officers attempted to pull over a stolen vehicle around 12:39 a.m., but the driver fled. Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
According to police, the vehicle then crashed into an apartment at Southeast 92nd Avenue and Southeast Francis Street.
The driver fled on foot after the crash and has not been located.
Two people, who were believed to be passengers in the vehicle, were detained at the scene. They have since been released, according to police.
People inside the apartment were not injured.
Police say a stolen car crashed into this apartment at SE 92nd and Francis this morning. Scene clear now but you can see the damage done. No one hurt. Two people taken into custody. #fox12Oregon #stolencar #crash pic.twitter.com/fscGtq6xbk— Marilyn Deutsch (@marilyndeutsch) October 22, 2018
Anyone with information about the driver should contact police at 503-823-3333.
