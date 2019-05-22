PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Officers have responded to a crash in north Portland in which two people died Wednesday morning.
Just before 9 a.m., Portland police reported that the bureau’s major crash team was dispatched to North Going Street and North Greeley Avenue.
Police said it appears a white sedan driving south on North Greeley crossed the center line and crashed into a gray SUV that was driving north.
The driver and passenger of the sedan were pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said the driver of the SUV stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.
North Greeley Avenue will be closed between North Going Street and North Interstate Avenue for at least four hours while police are investigating.
Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Garrett Dow at 503-823-5070.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
