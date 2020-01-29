MILWAUKIE, OR (KPTV) - Five preschoolers were on a school bus that was hit by a driver in Milwaukie, according to police.
The children were not injured in the crash.
Emergency crews responded to Southeast 37th Avenue and Harrison Street at 12:52 p.m. Tuesday.
Investigators said 81-year-old Marvel E. Beck was driving a 2016 Kia Sol north on 37th Avenue when she failed to stop at a stop sign.
Beck collided with the front passenger side fender of the school bus, which was heading east on Harrison Street, causing her Kia to spin before coming to a stop on the southeast curb of Harrison Street.
The airbag in Beck’s car deployed, but officers said she was not injured. The 63-year-old driver of the school bus was also uninjured.
Police said all the children on the bus were properly restrained in their seats at the time of the crash.
Beck was given a ticket by police for failure to obey a traffic control device.
