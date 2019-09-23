PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a driver involved in a wrong-way crash on Interstate 405 had a blood-alcohol level that was three times the legal limit in Oregon.
On Saturday at 12:49 a.m., officers responded to a report of a vehicle driving southbound in the northbound lanes of I-405.
While officers were en route, they learned the vehicle crashed into another vehicle nearly head-on.
The crash was located on northbound I-405 at Southwest 4th Avenue.
Police said the driver of the wrong-way vehicle, identified as 68-year-old Gerald R. Sullivan, of Vancouver, was still inside.
The driver and passenger in the other involved vehicle had minor injuries.
Sullivan was taken to an area hospital and treated for minor injuries.
According to police, Sullivan's blood alcohol concentration test at 0.22%.
Police said Sullivan was criminally cited for driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving.
According to police, it is not clear at this time where Sullivan got on I-405 going the wrong direction.
