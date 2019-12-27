Police: Driver sought after crashing into pole in N. Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are looking for the driver involved in a crash early Friday morning after they found a pole that had been hit by a vehicle in north Portland.
The crash was reported at 2:46 a.m. in the 5500 block of North Interstate Avenue.
According to police, a pole was struck, and the driver left the scene.
Traffic has been disrupted in the two-block radius of the crash as police investigate.
A Portland General Electric crew has responded to the scene to replace the pole.
As of 4:30 a.m., nearly 4,000 customers were without power due to the crash. PGE expects power to be restored by 6:45 a.m.
A description of the driver has not been released.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.