PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a suspect in a stolen pickup truck rammed several patrol cars in northeast Portland Sunday night.
Police said officers located a stolen pickup truck with a person asleep or passed out inside. The officers boxed the pickup in.
The driver woke up and drove his way out of the box in, according to police. The stolen pickup and several patrol cars were damaged in the process.
No word at this time if any officers were injured.
Just before 1 a.m., officers recovered the stolen pickup at Northeast 104th Avenue and Northeast Wasco Street.
The suspect has not been located. A description of the suspect was not released.
The investigation is ongoing, and no further details have been released at this time.
