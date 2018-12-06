PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are investigating after they say a driver fled from a fiery single-vehicle crash in northeast Portland early Thursday morning.
Officers responded to the crash in the area of Northeast 162nd Avenue and Northeast Sandy Boulevard at around 1:18 a.m.
According to police, preliminary information suggests the vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed when it lost control and crashed.
A female passenger in the vehicle was ejected, and the vehicle caught fire after the crash.
The woman, who has not been identified, was taken to an area hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
Police said the driver fled the scene and has not been located.
Anyone with information about the crash and/or driver should call the non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
