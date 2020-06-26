BEAVERTON, OR (KPTV) - Beaverton police are searching for a driver who fled a traffic stop then crashed into a building early Friday morning.
Police said an officer attempted to pull over a vehicle at around 3 a.m. on Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway for a traffic stop, but the driver took off.
Officers did not pursue the vehicle.
Police said the suspect vehicle was later found crashed through a window at Manila Market, located at 17065 Southwest Tualatin Valley Highway.
The driver fled the scene and is still at large.
Anyone with information about the incident or the driver should reach out to Beaverton police at 503-629-0111.
Copyright 2020 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
