PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police are searching for the driver who rear-ended a vehicle and then struck two pedestrians on a sidewalk in southeast Portland Wednesday night.
At around 10:30 p.m., officers responded to the report of a hit-and-run crash on Southeast Powell Boulevard under Interstate 205.
An investigation revealed that a white SUV was driving recklessly northbound on Southeast 92nd Avenue and turned eastbound on Southeast Powell. While under I-205, police said the reckless driver rear-ended a vehicle stopped at the light, launching the suspect vehicle up onto the sidewalk where a homeless camp was set up.
Police said the suspect vehicle then struck two pedestrians before fleeing eastbound on SE Powell. The victims were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries.
The victim from the rear-end crash, who was not injured, followed the suspect vehicle, but lost sight soon after.
Police said witness descriptions of the vehicle varied from a CRV, Toyota SUV and a Chevy S10 Blazer. All reported that the vehicle was white.
A description of the driver is not available at this time.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
