Police: Driver speeds off after hitting 6-year-old in crosswalk in SE Portland

PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say a driver sped off after hitting a 6-year-old in southeast Portland Monday evening.
According to officers, the hit-and-run collision occurred at the intersection of Southeast 107th Avenue and Southeast Division Street just after 6 p.m.
The 6-year-old girl was treated at the scene and then transported to an area hospital with what police believe are non-life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say the child and her mother had activated the lights for a marked crosswalk in the intersection and cars had stopped. As they started crossing in the crosswalk, police believe the suspect vehicle passed the stopped vehicles in the bike lane on the right-hand side of the road and hit the child.
Witnesses told fire authorities the girl was thrown several feet by the impact of the collision; the mother was not hit and the driver did not stop.
The suspect vehicle was described as a white sedan. Police say it was last seen eastbound on Division, then possibly westbound from Southeast 111th Avenue from Powell Boulevard.
Anyone with information about the crash or the involved parties is asked to call non-emergency police dispatch at 503-823-3333.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
