PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police say they are investigating after someone swiped a vehicle from a Ford dealership in Woodburn.
Hillyer's Mid-City Ford, who is offering a reward for information leading to an arrest, says the person who stole it visited their lot on Thursday and said they were interested in buying a vehicle.
The person provided a copy of their license and insurance card before test driving the vehicle and then asked to drive it to his mechanic in Wilsonville, the dealership says.
The person also provided a cell phone number, so when they didn’t return at the time they said they would, the dealership tried to call them, but says the line had been disconnected.
The finance manager at the store said he searched the name on the driver’s license online and discovered contact information, only to discover that the license had been stolen more than a year ago.
Luckily, the dealership says they caught the person on surveillance video. They shared the video in hopes the person can be identified. The manager said the dealership is offering a $1,000 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.
