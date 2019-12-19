Police: Driver turns wrong way onto Salem street, collides with Amtrak train

SALEM, OR (KPTV) - A driver turned the wrong way down a Salem street and collided with an Amtrak train, according to police.
Police blocked off the area around 12th Street and Court Street Northeast late Thursday morning.
Officers said an elderly man driving north on 12th Street turned east onto Court Street, with is a westbound only road.
An Amtrak train was on the tracks and a crash occurred.
Two passengers in the car were treated for minor injuries, according to police.
It wasn’t immediately known how many people were on the train or if anyone on the train was hurt.
All roads in the area had reopened by around noon, according to police.
“A quick reminder to motorists that this particular section of track is in a ‘no whistle zone.’ Drivers must be very vigilant and watch for the red lights, and descending railroad crossing arms,” according to the Salem Police Department.
