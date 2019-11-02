PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - A driver was cited for careless driving after veering off a freeway on-ramp and hitting a person sleeping in a tent Saturday morning.
Portland police officers responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and a person around 4:37 a.m.
When they arrived, they found a woman with injuries to her legs. She was transported to a hospital by ambulance and it was determined she had at least one fractured leg. Her injuries were not life threatening, according to police.
The driver remained on the scene and cooperated with investigators.
Officers determined that the driver was merging onto I-205 northbound from Southeast Division Street.
Police said she failed to negotiate a curve in the road, hit a sign, and then drove into a tent that was in a grassy area off the road. The victim was among three people in the tent. The other two were not injured.
The driver, Shayla Valdez, 20, of Portland, was cited for careless driving.
Police said she showed no signs of impairment.
