BATTLE GROUND, WA (KPTV) - A driver who hit a motorcyclist in a deadly crash in Battle Ground was arrested for vehicular homicide.
Battle Ground police said Monday that Daniel Scott Berry, 33, of Vancouver, had been arrested in connection with the July 8 crash.
Police said Berry was driving a 1992 Lexus sedan at the intersection of SR 503-10th Avenue and Eaton Boulevard when he collided with a man on a Harley Davidson motorcycle.
John A. Christianson, 58, of Ridgefield, was taken to the hospital with critical injuries and was later pronounced dead.
Berry remained at the scene and was not injured.
Investigators said Berry failed to stop at a red light before hitting Christianson.
Berry was booked into the Clark County Jail and the case has been forwarded to the Clark County Prosecutor’s Office.
Copyright 2019 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.