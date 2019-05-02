PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) – Police are searching for a suspect who they say crashed into a motorcycle and fled the scene in northeast Portland Thursday morning.
Portland police said just before 9 a.m., a crash involving a vehicle and motorcycle occurred at Northeast Lombard Street and Northeast 33rd Avenue.
Officers responded to the crash and found the motorcyclist injured, but the driver of the vehicle had left the scene.
The motorcyclist was transported to a hospital. The extent of their injuries is not currently known.
A K-9 search was launched to find the hit-and-run suspect. He is described by police as a black male who is wearing a black shirt and gray shorts.
Police said Faubion School was put into lockout for about an hour during the investigation.
Anyone who sees the suspect is asked to call 911. Police are also asking anyone who has information or video of the crash to call dispatch at 503-823-3333.
FOX 12 has a crew heading to the scene. This story will be updated when new information is learned.
