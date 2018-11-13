FOREST GROVE, OR (KPTV) - A pedestrian is in serious condition on Tuesday after being hit by a car in Forest Grove.
Police said they responded to Highway 47 near Pacific Avenue regarding a pedestrian hit by a car around 5:34 p.m.
Officers found the driver, upon arrival, who was attending to their broken down car in the northbound lane and was hit by another northbound car.
The victim’s car was also hit, according to police.
Police said the driver of the disabled car, identified as George Davidson, 71, of Portland, was transported via Life Flight to a local hospital.
The driver of the other vehicle was identified as Esteban Gomez-Guzman, 49, of Forest Grove.
Gomez-Guzman stayed at the scene and cooperated with the investigation
He was issued a citation for careless driving, according to police.
Police said Davidson is currently in stable but serious condition.
Copyright 2018 KPTV-KPDX Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
