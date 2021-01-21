PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Police say a driver's death was likely caused by a medical issue and not from injuries following a crash in northwest Portland late Wednesday afternoon.
At about 4:48 p.m., officers responded to a crash on Northwest Nicolai Street, between Northwest 25th Place and Northwest 26th Avenue.
Police said a single-vehicle crashed into the side of a building, directly perpendicular to the roadway.
The driver of the vehicle, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.
According to police, the vehicle was only minimally damaged on the front end, but the airbags were deployed. The building wall was also minimally damaged. Police also said there were no skid marks or other indicators of direction of travel or speed.
Police believe that it does not appear there was any other cause of death other than the driver's medical history.
The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Officer Bill Balzer at Bill.Balzer@portlandoregon.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.