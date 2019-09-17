PORTLAND, OR (KPTV) - Two people were arrested after police say they were notified about drug activity in the southeast Portland.
On Monday, officers were called out to the Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood.
Police said officers performed two traffic stops and searched a home in the area.
According to police, officers seized 2.4 pounds of methamphetamine, .75 pounds of heroin, 125 Xanax pills, almost $7,000, almost $1,400 in counterfeit bills, two firearms, and over $2,000 in stolen property recovered.
Two men, identified as 47-year-old Donald Beasley and 42-year-old Jason Blythe, were arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center.
Beasley is facing possession and delivery charges relating to methamphetamine and heroin.
Blythe is facing charges of delivery of heroin, delivery of methamphetamine, felon in possession of a firearm, and a parole violation.
Police said an investigation in ongoing regarding the firearms and stolen property that was recovered.
