Two people were arrested on multiple drug charges as part of an ongoing investigation involving heroin distribution.
Vancouver police said detectives from the Safe Streets Task Force and the Neighborhood Response Team served search warrants on Sept. 5 at a home in the 15300 block of Northeast 4th Street and at another home in the 1100 block of Keys Road.
Officer Epperson and K9 Koa assisted with the search warrants.
Police said they found two pounds of heroin, evidence indicating a heroin distribution operation, a rifle and hundreds of rounds of ammunition.
Police also seized $2,460 in cash and a 2012 Chrysler 300.
According to police, the two pounds of heroin seized equates to 2,000 doses.
Two men, Fidel Cordero-Pineda and Jose C. Pineda-Guerrero, both 21, were arrested and booked into the Clark County Jail for charges of two counts of possession of controlled substance - heroin and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance - heroin. Additional counts of possession of controlled substance- heroin and possession of controlled substance with intent - heroin are pending.
The investigation is ongoing.
