VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - Vancouver police arrested two gang members while serving a search warrant on Friday.
Police said detectives from the Neighborhood Response Team and Safe Streets Task Force, with the help of the SW Washington Regional SWAT team, served the warrant at a home in the 1500 block of X Street.
During the search of the home and a 2013 Honda Accord, detectives found a quarter pound of prepackaged methamphetamine, user amounts of cocaine, and a stolen 9mm handgun.
Two people inside the home, identified as Javier Solis Valero, 35, and Rene Morales, 27, were arrested. Police said Valero and Morales are Sureno gang members.
Valero was booked into the Clark County Jail on charges of possession of a controlled substance with intent - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance - cocaine, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of a stolen firearm.
According to police, Valero has multiple convictions for unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a controlled substance. He has also been arrested for attempted murder in Oregon.
Morales was booked into the Clark County Jail on a charge of possession of a controlled substance - methamphetamine.
