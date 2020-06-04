VANCOUVER, WA (KPTV) - A 31-year-old woman is accused of hitting two pedestrians while driving under the influence in Vancouver on Wednesday.
At around 8:01 p.m., officers responded to a hit-and-run crash in the area of Northeast Andresen Road and East Mill Plain Boulevard.
Police said a man was hit by a vehicle and suffered serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect driver fled the scene.
Police said just three minutes later, the suspect then drove through an occupied crosswalk west of General Anderson Avenue on East 18th Street and struck a woman.
The woman suffered life-threatening injuries.
Both victims were taken to area hospitals for treatment.
Police said officers located the suspect driver, identified as Trista M. Egli.
Egli was booked into the Clark County Jail on two counts of vehicular assault, reckless driving and DUI.
The investigation is ongoing.
